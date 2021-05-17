Cinema Blend Points Out Soap Opera Qualities in Saw Franchise

The latest chapter of the long-running Saw franchise, Spiral, debuted May 14. To celebrate, Cinema Blend is taking a deep dive into how the scary flicks actually contain positively soapy elements.

To start with, the Jigsaw Killer (AKA John Kramer) starts off his descent into evil with a tragedy. In Saw IV, it's revealed that his wife was pregnant, but she miscarried after a series of unfortunate events. So many sudsers have seen a character get pregnant, only to sadly lose their baby, sending them on a downward spiral.

Could Days of Our Lives' Gwen (Emily O'Brien) be next, after she blamed her long-lost sister for her miscarriage?

Soaps also love a good retcon, revising a character's backstory to include someone on the canvas now. Many Saw installments retroactively gave Kramer certain apprentices, people working in cahoots with him to pull off his schemes.

For example, fans of One Life to Live watched the Lord family's history be tweaked time in and time out.

Another soap trope in the Saw movies has been the return of long-lost characters. Dr. Lawrence Gordon (Cary Elwes) featured in the first flick, then disappeared, only to pop up again in Saw: The Final Chapter.

General Hospital dove back into its storied past a few years ago, bringing back gangster Olivia "Liv" Jerome (Tonja Walker) to terrorize the citizens of Port Charles once again.