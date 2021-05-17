Days of Our Lives Executive Producer Ken Corday has a lot to celebrate. News recently broke that NBC's lone daytime soap has been renewed for two years. Corday opened up to TV Insider about the pick-up and what fans can expect from Ciara (Victoria Konefal)'s eventual return.

After an immensely trying year, hearing about DAYS' renewal was thrilling for those involved with the show. Corday dished:

It’s interesting because this was the first time in 14 months that we’d all been that close with each other on stage. It was the first time NBC executives had come down the hill to the Burbank Studios. We all wanted to hug each other. The joy was palpable.

Emmy winner Jackée Harry has been a sensation as new-to-town Paulina. Corday enthused:

I love her. She’s one of a kind; we’re blessed to have her. She brings a style and a tone we haven’t had…Paulina has this openness. She’s bawdy and she doesn’t care what people think.

Meanwhile, many fans are waiting for Ciara and Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) to reunite, since it's been announced Konefal will indeed return. Corday previewed: