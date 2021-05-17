Drew Barrymore Talks Explosive Woody Allen Doc With Dylan Farrow

Drew Barrymore and Dylan Farrow

Dylan Farrow is getting candid with Drew Barrymore about her four-part docuseries for HBO, Allen v. Farrow. In the documentary, Farrow accuses her adopted father, filmmaker and actor Woody Allen, of sexually abusing her when she was a child while he was in a relationship with her adopted mother, actress Mia Farrow.

On Monday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Farrow discusses how shocked she was her family members participated in the project because they never discussed her abuse but it has led to them having a dialogue about it. Farrow stated:

I mean, we wouldn't talk about it to each other. So talking about it publicly, it just seemed absolutely incomprehensible. Gradually more and more of my siblings signed on, and a few of them didn't. I've spoken to them about that too and I respect that decision as well. Interestingly, the documentary has led to greater communication between us as a result, I think, which is interesting

The Drew Barrymore Show airs weekdays