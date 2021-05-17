Jeopardy! Debuts First Post Alex Trebek Tournament of Champions Today

Jeopardy! will kick off its annual Tournament of Champions with a familiar face. Buzzy Cohen will step in and host the yearly two-week event, which has 15 of its best players competing for the prize of $250,000. Cohen won in the 2017 tournament and came back to compete as one of the all-star games team captains.

This will be the first Tournament since the passing of legendary host Alex Trebek. The grand prize will also be matched for a donation to Hope of the Valley Trebek Center for the Homeless, named after the late host.

The event starts May 17 through May 28.