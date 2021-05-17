Maitland Ward Explains Why Soaps Are Like Porn

Former The Bold and the Beautiful star Maitland Ward (ex-Jessica Forrester) is no longer a daytime star; instead, she stars in adult films! She explained what soap operas and porn have in common in a chat with Soaps.com.

She dished:

The adult industry is not like what you’ve traditionally seen in shows or the movies. It’s better! I always say that being a performer in porn is a lot like when I did soaps. It’s a close-knit group of people who are often looked down upon by mainstream, even though both have legions of fans.

Ward still stays in touch with her former B&B castmates. She dished:

One of my best friends in the world is Brent Jasmer [ex-Sly], and I still keep up with Ronn [Moss, ex-Ridge] and Jeff Trac[h]ta [ex-Thorne]. Now and again, I see John McCook [Eric].

Would she be interested in returning to a soap? Ward revealed she would, but she'd like to play a different type of character: