WATCH: The View's Joy Behar and Meghan McCain Square Off Over Masks

Here they go again. The View's Joy Behar and Meghan McCain faced off against each other over the CDC's newest guidelines regarding masks for Americans that are vaccinated. On the May 14 show, the panel was asked about the latest updates regarding masks. McCain interjected to say it would be a civil liberties issue if there is a formal order by the government to make Americans be vaccinated.

Some of the hosts agreed private businesses should require those to provide proof of vaccination before customers enter their establishment. Behar agreed and stated:

They should require that you show proof of vaccination,. If I’m going into a theater or I’m going into a restaurant or I’m going to a museum, I want to make sure everybody who is in there is vaccinated. I don’t see what the big deal is that people can’t prove [that].

According to McCain, however, there are huge legal ramifications with asking those vaccinated to show proof. She remarked:

When we’re talking about having to show proof of vaccination, just from a legal standpoint, there’s a lot of civil liberties issues here if the government is going to mandate that you have to get this vaccination. I mean, that is a very, very slippery slope.

Behar fired back and denied civil liberties were at risk and listed how it is law to wear a seat belt and have a driver's license. She said:

I don’t see why this violates a civil right. It violates my civil rights if you’re going to come in unvaccinated.

Watch the segment below.