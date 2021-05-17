What Will the End of Ellen Mean for Daytime?

Last week, the entertainment world was stunned to hear Ellen DeGeneres announce she would be ending her long-running talk show after it was on the air for almost 20 years. While DeGeneres insists she's not ending the show due to the accusations her self-titled gab fest housed a toxic work environment, she maintains she's exiting due to there no longer being a "challenge."

Yahoo! wonders what this could mean for daytime. Nothing really, according to one expect. In an interview with the site, University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee Professor Elana Levine stated a shift is indeed happening in daytime but not a shift away from talk shows. Levine remarked:

The end of Ellen's show does not necessarily mean that daytime talk shows are going away.

RELATED: The Ellen DeGeneres Show to End After 19 Seasons

Levine cited the success of newer talk shows, such as those from Drew Barrymore and Kelly Clarkson.

Despite the landscape changing a tad bit, things will remain the same. Levin said: