ABC Drops Teaser of Upcoming Girl Group Soap, Queens

Queens are coming to primetime, and I'm not talking about the borough in New York City. ABC has just released the teaser for the scrumptious sudser Queens. The show focuses on four estranged and out-of-touch women in their 40s who get a chance to reunite their '90s rap group, the Nasty Bitches.

The show is starring Eve as Brianna AKA Professor Sex, Naturi Naughton as Jill AKA Da Thrill, Nadine Velazquez as Valeria AKA Butter Pecan, Taylor Selé as Eric Jones, Pepi Sonuga (ex-Taylor, General Hospital) as Lil Muffin, and Brandy as Naomi aka Xplicit Lyrics, have a an opportunity for them to regain the limelight and fame along with the swagger they had in the '90s.

Queens is slated to air Tuesdays this fall on ABC.