Thorsten Kaye and Denise Richards

Is it really the end of The Bold and the Beautiful's Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Shauna (Denise Richards)? Not so fast, according to Richards. Viewers saw Ridge finally end the emotional affair with the Fulton matriarch after it was revealed she and her bestie Quinn (Rena Sofer) schemed to bust up the designer's marriage to his destiny, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). Ever since then, Ridge has been more focused and committed to being with his Logan, but to Richards it may not play out that way.

In an interview with TV Insider, Richards said she doesn't think the pair are far from over. Richards stated:

I think Shauna and Ridge are not done. I also selfishly would love to see Shauna’s portrait above that fireplace [in the Forrester mansion] — but then that means she’s doing something terrible to [Quinn]. I would rather see her finish it with Ridge. I don’t know what the writers are going to do but I don’t think they’re done.

Wonder what Brooke will think of this? Watch Richards' interview here.