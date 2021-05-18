Scott Clifton, Annika Noelle

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Bill is sitting in his office reliving the moment Vinny became a speed bump and Liam became even more insufferable than usual. After reliving his son passing out, Bill reminds himself he threw Vinny’s wallet over the embankment. For some reason, Bill needs to continue to remember Liam reawakening in the car and questioning all of the events that - say it with me - turned Vinny into a speed bump.

Bill returns to present day . . . oh wait, not quite yet . . . suddenly we are thrust back to Liam ranting and raving about Vinny being all dead and stuff, and wanting to go to the police. Bill goes on to remember explaining to Liam why he dragged him away from the scene, why he needs to STOP TALKING RIGHT THIS VERY MINUTE, and except his fate.

In the back shack, Hope is trying to bask in reunion afterglow, but Liam is intent on being angsty and tragic. He feels guilty. Hope think it’s about his tequila-soaked night with Steffy . . . alas, we know better.

Liam wants Hope to remember exactly how he feels about her even if there comes a day when he isn’t by her side. She rests her head on his ample bosom whilst he remembers Dollar Bill saying that Vinny is DEAD and he can’t tell Hope.

