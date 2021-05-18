Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions Finalist Apologizes for Getting "Loud and Excited"

Ryan Bilger

Jeopardy! kicked off its latest Tournament of Champions last night, and contestant Ryan Bilger has already made a splash. The finalist was vocal and demonstrative when he got answers right on the May 17 episode.

During the second Daily Double, he even told host Buzzy Cohen:

I’m going for the kill.

Today, Bilger shared insights into his behavior, admitting he got "loud and "excited" during filming and expressing his remorse for his comment. Read his full thoughts below.

