Media Maven Cathy Hughes Challenges Portrayal in Wendy Williams Biopic

Wendy Williams' recent Lifetime biopic is a topic of conversation for mogul Cathy Hughes. According to The Jasmine Brand, Hughes, founder of the media company Urban One, was once Williams' boss at a Washington, D.C., radio station. In Wendy Williams: The Movie, Hughes was apparently depicted as chain-smoking and difficult.

In a recent appearance on The Ricky Smiley Morning Show, Hughes stated:

You know, Wendy got her start with me.

In response to a query from host Da Brat about a cigarette-smoking character, Hughes responded:

That was who it was supposed to be. I don’t know what’s wrong with Wendy’s memory because as much as I smoked, I have never ever smoked a cigarette in any of my studios.

Hughes added:

Wendy was talking about, I threw her out like trash. That’s not true. I helped Wendy get a better-paying job.

Listen to the interview below.