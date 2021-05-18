The View Deep Dives Into Matt Gaetz Scandal

The women of The View on Tuesday got a bit spicy when they discussed Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz's close friend Joel Greenberg pleading guilty to soliciting and paying a minor for sex. Greenberg, a former Florida tax collector pleaded guilty to six counts of the 33 counts he was facing which included, conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States, stalking, sex trafficking of children, wire fraud, production of a false identification document, and aggravated identity theft.

Gaetz has been implicated by Greenberg of having sex with a minor, something he denies. Sunny Hostin broke down the deal and reiterated how Gaetz should be worried since these "sweetheart deals" are only given to those who have some iron clad proof to hand up to federal prosecutors, a job she had in the sex crimes department.

Co-hosts Joy Behar and Meghan McCain got into a heated shouting match over Gaetz still being in his position, despite the allegations of sex trafficking and having sex with underage girls. Behar expressed Gaetz feels nothing will happen because:

He feels like he has cover in the Republican party. They don’t care what you do there, as long as you say that Trump won the election

McCain fired back, claiming GOPers who make up her family and friends working in D.C. were not thrilled by what's going on with Gaetz, and thinks he should be ousted from office. According to McCain:

Well first of all, I have family members and good friends who all work on Capitol Hill in Republican politics, and trust me, the Republican party and people on Capitol Hill are embarrassed by this/ So, I think I have a lot better sourcing on that than you do Joy, no offense.

Behar admitted McCain had better intel with regards on how Republicans in the party were acting with the accusations against Gaetz, but asked McCain:

If it’s not the Republican party, shall I call it the QAnon party? What should I call your party now, who defends people like Matt Gaetz and goes against Liz Cheney?

Things took a downward turn from there with the two. Watch the heated exchange below.