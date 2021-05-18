WATCH: MTV Movie Awards Takes Dig at Ellen's 'Reign of Terror'

The May 17 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted poked fun at plenty of stars, including Ellen DeGeneres. Host Nikki Glaser brought up The Ellen DeGeneres Show host in the "In Memoriam" segment.

During that portion of the show, Glaser stated:

I'd now like to take a somber-slash-awkward moment to acknowledge all that we've lost in the world of unscripted entertainment this year.

She joked that 2021 brought an end to DeGeneres' "reign of terror," in reference to allegations of a toxic workplace and sexual misconduct at Ellen and the chatfest's announced end.

Watch the clip below.

