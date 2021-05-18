Justin Hartley, Sofia Pernas Steven Bergman Photography

Congratulations are in order for former The Young and the Restless actors Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas. The couple who got together last June are married! People magazine is reporting the two "recently" said, "I do." According to the glossy, the two stepped out on Sunday night as newlyweds at the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards, where they were both wearing rings on their left hands.

Rumors of the two getting married were first reported by Page Six, when they were sighted on a Malibu beach wearing wedding bands. It marks the first marriage for the Moroccan actress, who played Marisa Sierras on Y&R from 2015-2016, and Hartley's third. Hartley was previously married to former Y&R, Days of Our Live, and All My Children star Chrishell Stause for two years. Their divorce became final this past February. From 2004-2012, he was married to his former Passions co-star Lindsay Hartley, who shares a 16-year-old-daughter, Isabella.