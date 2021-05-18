Bryton James

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Amanda and Devon are discussing her newly found grandfather’s murder case. She explains that, if she has to, she will bury any damning evidence she finds. Devon isn’t trying to downplay her happiness. Amanda says she gets it, but she’s just trying to be prepared for whatever happens. That being said, she needs to get back to work. Devon worries that she might get burned out. Amanda thinks he might be insinuating something salacious. She takes his cue and meanders up the stairs.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Chelsea’s Foolishness Threatens to End Sharon and Rey’s Marriage

At the Grand Phoenix, Kyle is apologizing to Summer about their wrecked evening. She says she is cool. Kyle says that’s great, but he has come to a monumental decision. Summer wonders what it could possibly be. Kyle says it’s about his son. Just then, they hear a thunderous knock on the door. Kyle opens it to reveal a very annoyed looking Ashland Locke.

