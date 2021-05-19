ABC Prexy: "We Will Take Grey's Anatomy For as Long as We Can"

ABC is all in when it comes to Grey's Anatomy. The Shonda Rhimes primetime behemoth was recently renewed for its 18th season and signed a new deal with stars Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens Jr

Will it be the show's final? Craig Erwich, President, ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals, is optimistic more will be on the horizon. Deadline is reporting that at Disney's pre-upfronts, Erwich stated:

Grey’s Anatomy continues to be a ratings juggernaut. The fans loved this season. I thought Grey’s Anatomy did a really incredible job this year telling the stories of all the frontline heroes who are fighting the good fight (ageist) Covid. We will take Grey’s Anatomy for as long as we can.

