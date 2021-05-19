ABC Prexy: "We Will Take Grey's Anatomy For as Long as We Can"

ABC is all in when it comes to Grey's Anatomy. The Shonda Rhimes primetime behemoth was recently renewed for its 18th season and signed a new deal with stars Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens Jr.

Will it be the show's final? Craig Erwich, President, ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals, is optimistic more will be on the horizon. Deadline is reporting that at Disney's pre-upfronts, Erwich stated: