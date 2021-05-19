Alison Sweeney and Cameron Mathison Reunite for New Hannah Swensen Mysteries

Alison Sweeney and Cameron Mathison are once again teaming up for a brand-new installment of the Hannah Swensen Mysteries for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, along with co-star Barbara Niven. The film, which Sweeney executive produces, starts production this week in Vancouver and is expected to air this summer.

Sweeney said in a statement about the newest movie:

I'm so excited to revisit Hannah Swensen and to again work with Cameron and Barbara on these fun stories that combine romance with intrigue. The fans have been so vocal in their love of these characters and it's exciting to be bringing them back to life and to return to Hannah's bakery where it all began.

So what's going to happen in the new movie? Hannah (played by Sweeney) and Det. Mike Kingston (Mathison) are enjoying being engaged as they are navigating throughout their busy jobs. A murder takes place at Hannah's gym may put a kink in the couple's wedding plans as Hannah once again dons her investigative cap, which impacts Mike's investigation.