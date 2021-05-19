Scott Clifton

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: We are once again in the back shack. Hope reiterates that she's concerned as Liam hasn't been himself for a while, and it's not because of their wee separation. After a night of passion, Hope's looking for him to feel a lot of joy. Sad Liam says he really is overjoyed because he's wanted to be welcomed back into the shack for a long time.

Side Note: Let's work on peppy Liam!

Then, the phone rings. Who can it be? GASP! Dollar Bill is calling to let him know that Brooke is gossiping about the freshly-reconnected duo's sex life. A tense-sounding Bill also advises that Brooke is gossiping that Liam doesn't seem to be himself and has a heaviness about him.

Side Note: Heavy is the head who turned Vinny into a speed bump and lies about it.

Bill tells his son to pull himself together or he risks losing everything.

Liam (in a low voice) tells big daddy he can't really talk right now. When questioned, he admits Hope is RIGHT THERE! Bill pushes Liam to be quiet about what happened the night he made Vinny a speed bump. Liam hangs up on a surprised and not so happy Bill.

Now alarmed, Hope really wants to know what's happening. She reminds him they have a no-more-secret policy, which he acknowledges as truth. Liam tells Hope his problem has nothing to do with Steffy, which causes her to dig further. She begs Liam to open up to her. Liam admits he's afraid he will be taken away from her and the kids forever!

Will Liam crack and confess? Will Bill get Liam to keep his trap shut? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

