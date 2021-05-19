Booked and Busy: AMC Grad Goes Dark With Starring Role in Indie Thriller Fire Island
Welcome to this week's edition of Booked and Busy! Fans might recognize the handsome gentleman above as Aaron Samuels from Mean Girls, but before he asked Cady Heron what day it was, Jonathan Bennett starred on All My Children as a young J.R. Chandler. Now, the hunk is headlining an indie thriller called Fire Island, playing a serial killer.
In more soap alum news, former The Young and the Restless fan fave Noemí Gonzalez (ex-Mia) is going from strength to strength, signing on to the Lionsgate comedy The Valet. And you can't escape soap stars, even in the second season of Netflix's Love, Death, and Robots! Three suds alums lend their vocal talents to this new release. So let's get Booked and Busy.
- Eden Riegel (ex-Bianca) voices the character May in the upcoming video game Guilty Gear - Strive; check out the trailer here
- Sarah Michelle Gellar (ex-Kendall) voices Teela in Netflix's upcoming animated series Masters Of The Universe: Revelation, a He-Man spinoff, premiering July 23
- Terri Ivens (ex-Simone) guests on the reboot of Punky Brewster, out now on Peacock
- Jonathan Bennett (ex-J.R.) stars in the indie horror flick Fire Island, playing a serial killer targeting a bunch of friends trying to vacation during the 2020 pandemic and instead uncovering secrets, lies, and murder
- Tonya Pinkins (ex-Livia) will star in the Bishop Arts Theatre Center's virtual production of Cynthia Grace Robinson’s WHAT IF...?, streaming May 27-31, as part of the 1st Annual Black Motherhood and Parenting New Play Festival; she also stars in ABC's midseason drama Women of the Movement
- Debbi Morgan (ex-Angie) shared a pic on Instagram; she's filming with rapper Remy Ma for an as-yet-unknown project
- Kathryn Newton (ex-Colby) will appear in the Spotlight on Plays production of Wendy Wasserstein's The Sisters Rosensweig, streaming May 20 at 8 PM EST
- Josh Duhamel (ex-Leo) will star in the action-crime thriller Bandit
- Anne Heche (ex-Marley/Vicky) will star in the disaster flick Supercell
- Ryan Serhant (ex-Evan) stars in the four-episode limited home renovation reality series Million Dollar Listing: Ryan's Renovation, debuting June 3 at 10:15 PM EST on Bravo
- Kelly Bishop (ex-Grace) stars in new biopic Halston, out now on Netflix
- Lea Salonga (ex-Lien) will perform at Show of Titles, a virtual benefit for The Actors Fund, livestreamed June 8 at 8 pm EST on Stellar
- Tamara Tunie (ex-Jessica) will appear in the Red Bull Theater's production of Sejanus His Fall, a Ben Jonson play, available to live stream this week only
- Matthew Morrison (ex-Adam) will perform in Seth Rudetsky's virtual concert series on June 13
- Usher (ex-Raymond) will host and perform at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, airing May 27 on Fox at 8 PM EST
- Sarah Buxton (ex-Morgan) runs UV-protective swimwear company TUTUBLUE, which she founded
- Dylan Neal (ex-Dylan) was nominated by the Writers' Guild of California for best screenplay for Gourmet Detective: Roux the Day on Hallmark
- Kiara Barnes (Zoe) will guest star in Season 2 of ALLBLK's Stuck With You, out now
- Mario Lopez (ex-Christian) will appear at Comicpalooza in Houstin, TX, on July 17-18
- Jane Daly (ex-Kelly) is guest starring on ABC's The Rookie's Season 3 finale as Patrice Evers; the episode airs May 16 at 10 PM EST
- Jackée Harry will recur on Freeform's comedy pilot Everything's Trash; she'll play Zora, mom to Phoebe Robinson's eponymous character
- Emily O'Brien (Gwen) voices Eve in Season 2 of Netflix's animated series Love, Death & Robots, out now
- Alec Baldwin (ex-Billy) stars in the Peacock original limited series Dr. Death, out this summer, and you can watch the trailer here; he will also star in the disaster flick Supercell
- Zachary Garred (ex-Levi) stars in the alien invasion movie Occupation: Rainfall, in digital and on VOD on June 11
- Ricky Martin (ex-Miguel) will co-headline a 26-date North American tour this fall with Enrique Iglesias
- Cynthia Preston (ex-Faith) stars in the short film Mute, based on a Stephen King book, airing in film festivals now
- Sofia Mattsson (Sasha) co-founded and runs the eco-conscious handbag line Ava Carrington
- Greg Evigan (ex-Jim) will appear in the Lifetime holiday flick A Blended Christmas
- Christopher Meyer (formerly known as Krys Meyer, ex-T.J.) has been cast in Mindy Kaling's The Sex Lives of College Girls for HBO Max
- Zetna Fuentes (director) has directed the Season 1A finale of HBO's The Old Man
- Corbin Bleu (ex-Jeffrey) will star in the Lifetime holiday flick A Christmas Dance Reunion
- Erin Cardillo (ex-Esme) is a writer-producer with a multi-year overall deal with Warner Bros. Television; she and partner Richard Keith have developed four pilots in the last two years
- Mary Elizabeth Winstead (ex-Jessica) voices Gail in Season 2 of Netflix's animated series Love, Death & Robots, out now
- Nolan North (ex-Chris) voices Detective Briggs in Season 2 of Netflix's animated series Love, Death & Robots, out now
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (ex-Laura) stars in ABC's midseason comedy Abbott Elementary for the 2021-2022 season
- Lindsay Bushman (ex-Summer) works as a virtual Pilates instructor; stream her virtual classes here
- Thad Luckinbill (ex-J.T.) is producing the new drama Broken Diamonds, which recently premiered at the Santa Barbara Film Festival, for Black Label Media
- Eric Roberts (ex-Vance) will recur on Season 2 of HBO's comedy The Righteous Gemstones
- Luke Kleintank (ex-Noah) will star in the thriller The Good Neighbor, a remake of the German flick Unter Nachbarn
- Vivica A. Fox (ex-Stephanie) and motivational speaker Kym Feltus are presenting the event series Conversations with Kym, a platform aimed at uplifting communities of color
- Anna Grace Barlow (ex-Zoe) will star in a new dance drama, The Big Leap, airing on Fox for the 2021-2022 season
- Cam Gigandet (ex-Daniel) stars in the heist thriller Blowback, launching at virtual Cannes Marché this June
- Madison Thompson (Jordan) will star in Emergency, a comedy/thriller movie for Amazon Studios
- Noemí Gonzalez (ex-Mia) has joined the cast of Lionsgate comedy The Valet, an English remake of Frances Veber's French-language film