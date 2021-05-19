Welcome to this week's edition of Booked and Busy! Fans might recognize the handsome gentleman above as Aaron Samuels from Mean Girls, but before he asked Cady Heron what day it was, Jonathan Bennett starred on All My Children as a young J.R. Chandler. Now, the hunk is headlining an indie thriller called Fire Island, playing a serial killer.

In more soap alum news, former The Young and the Restless fan fave Noemí Gonzalez (ex-Mia) is going from strength to strength, signing on to the Lionsgate comedy The Valet. And you can't escape soap stars, even in the second season of Netflix's Love, Death, and Robots! Three suds alums lend their vocal talents to this new release. So let's get Booked and Busy.

All My Children

Another World

Anne Heche (ex-Marley/Vicky) will star in the disaster flick Supercell

As the World Turns

Ryan Serhant (ex-Evan) stars in the four-episode limited home renovation reality series Million Dollar Listing: Ryan's Renovation, debuting June 3 at 10:15 PM EST on Bravo

(ex-Evan) stars in the four-episode limited home renovation reality series Million Dollar Listing: Ryan's Renovation, debuting June 3 at 10:15 PM EST on Bravo Kelly Bishop (ex-Grace) stars in new biopic Halston, out now on Netflix

(ex-Grace) stars in new biopic Halston, out now on Netflix Lea Salonga (ex-Lien) will perform at Show of Titles, a virtual benefit for The Actors Fund, livestreamed June 8 at 8 pm EST on Stellar

(ex-Lien) will perform at Show of Titles, a virtual benefit for The Actors Fund, livestreamed June 8 at 8 pm EST on Stellar Tamara Tunie (ex-Jessica) will appear in the Red Bull Theater's production of Sejanus His Fall, a Ben Jonson play, available to live stream this week only

(ex-Jessica) will appear in the Red Bull Theater's production of Sejanus His Fall, a play, available to live stream this week only Matthew Morrison (ex-Adam) will perform in Seth Rudetsky's virtual concert series on June 13

The Bold and the Beautiful

Capitol

Jane Daly (ex-Kelly) is guest starring on ABC's The Rookie's Season 3 finale as Patrice Evers; the episode airs May 16 at 10 PM EST

Days of Our Lives

Jackée Harry will recur on Freeform's comedy pilot Everything's Trash; she'll play Zora, mom to Phoebe Robinson 's eponymous character

will recur on Freeform's comedy pilot Everything's Trash; she'll play Zora, mom to 's eponymous character Emily O'Brien (Gwen) voices Eve in Season 2 of Netflix's animated series Love, Death & Robots, out now

The Doctors

Alec Baldwin (ex-Billy) stars in the Peacock original limited series Dr. Death, out this summer, and you can watch the trailer here; he will also star in the disaster flick Supercell

General Hospital

One Life to Live

Zetna Fuentes (director) has directed the Season 1A finale of HBO's The Old Man

(director) has directed the Season 1A finale of HBO's The Old Man Corbin Bleu (ex-Jeffrey) will star in the Lifetime holiday flick A Christmas Dance Reunion

Passions

Erin Cardillo (ex-Esme) is a writer-producer with a multi-year overall deal with Warner Bros. Television; she and partner Richard Keith have developed four pilots in the last two years

(ex-Esme) is a writer-producer with a multi-year overall deal with Warner Bros. Television; she and partner have developed four pilots in the last two years Mary Elizabeth Winstead (ex-Jessica) voices Gail in Season 2 of Netflix's animated series Love, Death & Robots, out now

Port Charles

Nolan North (ex-Chris) voices Detective Briggs in Season 2 of Netflix's animated series Love, Death & Robots, out now

Search for Tomorrow

Sheryl Lee Ralph (ex-Laura) stars in ABC's midseason comedy Abbott Elementary for the 2021-2022 season

The Young and the Restless