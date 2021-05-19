Carrie Ann Inaba Reveals Split From Boyfriend on Instagram

The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba has announced she and her boyfriend Fabien Viteri have ended their relationship. Inaba, who is still on a leave of absence from the show, posted the news on her Instagram stories on May 12, where she had several pictures of herself and Viteri together. 

Inaba and Viteri, who is the Dancing with the Stars judge's neighbor, met while walking their dogs. The two became an item last September.

In the slides Inaba posted:

I am single again.

Inaba further elaborated:

I am also ... grateful for what was. Confused. Uncertain of the future. Sad. Hopeful. Trying to allow the emotions. Trying to be strong. Allowing myself [the] space to cry. And I will grow. And I will evolve. And I will survive this too. And I will honor the gift that it was.

