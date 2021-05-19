Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode 1001: Days of Our Lives is Renewed for Two Seasons!

On the latest Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin dish the latest daytime news and storylines for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless.

They react to the news that Days of Our Lives has been renewed for two seasons and that the Ellen show will end after 19 seasons.

They then share what has stood out to each of them on soaps while the podcast celebrated its 1000th episode.

All this and more on the the latest Daytime Confidential episode!

