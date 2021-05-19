Hayley Hasselhoff Discusses Mental Health Struggles on The Doctors

Hayley Hasselhoff

Model Hayley Hasselhoff is having a candid discussion about her lifelong mental health fight with Dr. Andrew Ordon and Dr. Ish Major on The Doctors. Hasselhoff, the daughter of David Hasselhoff, revealed to the hosts on Wednesday's episode:

I have struggled with social anxiety, I have struggled with depression, I have struggled with panic attacks.

Hasselhoff also discuses how being picked on because of her size was "traumatic." She explained:

I definitely think that I was challenged with people who called me names because of my size, were identifying me because of my size.

Watch a peek of her interview below.

Hasselhoff also discusses being the first curvy model on the cover of Playboy magazine. How did the Hoff and her mom react? According to Hasselhoff:

They were super supportive. I think they were just so proud of me, just seeing that it’s really a great step forward for body positivity and being able to speak openly about that beauty comes in all different shapes and sizes.

To watch the episode, click here for times in your area.