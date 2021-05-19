Kelly Clarkson Unloads Tennessee Mansion

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson has sold her Tennessee mansion for $6.95 million after getting no offers for four years, according to The New York Post. The seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom home was first listed in 2017 for $8.7 million.

Clarkson last slashed the price in January 2021, decreasing the price by $550,000 (down from $7.5 million). The house measures over 20,000 square feet. A property fit for a Grammy winner, it boasts a double staircase at the entryway, home theater, two spas, saltwater pool, wet bar, and private dock.

