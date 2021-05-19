On The Bold and the Beautiful, things are heating up between legal eagle Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and jewelry designer/resident Forrester "matriarch," Quinn (Quinn (Rena Sofer). The two are engaged in a torrid affair, but will they be able to keep their passion a secret?

Saint-Victor talked all things Quinn and Carter in a new interview with Soap Opera Digest. Like many fans, Saint-Victor was surprised when he heard Quinn and Carter were going to hook up.

He explained:

Brad [Bell, executive producer/head writer] gave me a call and said, ‘I’ve been thinking about some stories,’ and I was like, ‘Cool. Great,’ because at that point, Carter broke up with Zoe [Kiara Barnes]. Brad said, ‘I’ve been thinking about Carter and Quinn.’ I yelled. I was like, ‘What?!?’ I immediately loved it. I thought it was awesome because no one’s going to see that coming. It’s something that feels it’s out of left field but it really isn’t.

The actor is loving working opposite Rena Sofer, noting:

It is so much fun. A lot of the playfulness you see, and the ‘chemistry’ you see, is just Rena and me vibing. We know each other. We’ve been working with each other for years, but we haven’t known each other as actors in this way. Carter and Quinn, who’ve also known each other for years, haven’t known each other in this way. It’s like there’s a parallel to us and the characters.

Forrester Creations' COO sleeping with the wife of its founder, Eric (John McCook), doesn't seem like a great idea. Saint-Victor dished: