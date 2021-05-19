Lawrence Saint-Victor Talks Carter's "Left Field" Affair on The Bold and the Beautiful
On The Bold and the Beautiful, things are heating up between legal eagle Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and jewelry designer/resident Forrester "matriarch," Quinn (Quinn (Rena Sofer). The two are engaged in a torrid affair, but will they be able to keep their passion a secret?
Saint-Victor talked all things Quinn and Carter in a new interview with Soap Opera Digest. Like many fans, Saint-Victor was surprised when he heard Quinn and Carter were going to hook up.
He explained:
Brad [Bell, executive producer/head writer] gave me a call and said, ‘I’ve been thinking about some stories,’ and I was like, ‘Cool. Great,’ because at that point, Carter broke up with Zoe [Kiara Barnes]. Brad said, ‘I’ve been thinking about Carter and Quinn.’ I yelled. I was like, ‘What?!?’ I immediately loved it. I thought it was awesome because no one’s going to see that coming. It’s something that feels it’s out of left field but it really isn’t.
The actor is loving working opposite Rena Sofer, noting:
It is so much fun. A lot of the playfulness you see, and the ‘chemistry’ you see, is just Rena and me vibing. We know each other. We’ve been working with each other for years, but we haven’t known each other as actors in this way. Carter and Quinn, who’ve also known each other for years, haven’t known each other in this way. It’s like there’s a parallel to us and the characters.
Forrester Creations' COO sleeping with the wife of its founder, Eric (John McCook), doesn't seem like a great idea. Saint-Victor dished:
I would say it’s not [laughs]. I wouldn’t advise it. But, we don’t really know all that much about Carter. He is a stand-up guy, but that is not effortless. His efforts require work and discipline, and if you catch him in a moment where he is out of sorts or vulnerable, you will see another part of his personality. He was so rocked by Zoe that it’s hard for him to walk this straight line with someone like Quinn, who he shares this bond and connection with. I’m so excited to see where this is going to go!