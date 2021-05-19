The Young and the Restless to Have Special Episode Remembering Kristoff. St. John

Photo provided by CBS

The Young and the Restless is paying tribute to the late Kristoff St. John. The soap will have a special episode focusing on celebrating the life of Neil Winters. The episode will feature St. John's onscreen kids, Devon (Bryton James), Lily (Christel Khalil), and Moses (Jacob Aaron Gaines) getting a walking tour of Genoa City based on the places from Neil's past, according to People.

Neil's nephew, Dr. Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic), and close friends Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow), and Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) will also participate in the event.

The episode will air on May 28.