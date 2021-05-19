WATCH: Denise Richards Explains Protecting Quinn on The Bold and the Beautiful

Shauna (Denise Richards) has once again stepped up to the plate for her pal Quinn (Rena Sofer) on The Bold and the Beautiful by pretending to be getting sneaky-freaky with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor). After being busted for trying to break up Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke's (Katherine Kelly Lang) marriage with Quinn, you'd think Shauna would steer clear from any drama her pal is in, but it is all about girl code, according to Richards.

While appearing on The TalkRichard explained why she is taking the heat for Quinn and stated:

Well ,Shauna, you know, she's like a girl's girl and she will do everything she can to protect her friend and she is definitely jumped in to cover for Quinn. And I love that about her.

Watch her explanation below.

