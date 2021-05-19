Michael Mealor, Elizabeth Leiner, Hunter King

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Victoria does a sashay shantay into Society. She spots Ashland sitting at the bar enjoying a cocktail. Victoria admits she's surprised to see him in Genoa City so soon after his heart attack. Ashland pulls on his Kelly Clarkson knowledge and tells her, "What doesn't kill you makes you stronger." Victoria agrees to join him whilst waiting for her sister to arrive. Victoria tells Ashland the drinks are on him since he dashed her Cyaxeres dreams. They both agree she drives a hard bargain.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Devon Uses His Mannish Methods to Distract Amanda

At the Grand Phoenix, Tara is freaked that Ashland is causing trouble in Summer's mama's hotel (not a smart move). Kyle tries to allay her fears, but she's not having it. Tara explains that Ashland tracked them down tout suite and is just getting started on his Tour of Vengeance. Tara admits she thought she'd have more time to get things in order.

Side Note: Maybe NOT make your first stop Genoa City?

Summer looks concerned as Kyle soothes the savage Tara.

Will Victoria worm her way into Ashland's portfolio? Will Kyle be able to juggle Tara's fears and Summer's insecurities? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap!