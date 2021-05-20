Daytime Confidential Top 20, April 2021

Steven Bergman Photography

Welcome to the Daytime Confidential Top 20 for April, 2021. Every month, we track the current and former actors, hosts, executives and daytime personalities Daytime Confidential readers are most interested in, through their usage of our site.

General Hospital snagged eight of the Top 20 spots. Days of Our Lives scored four spots. The Bold and the Beautiful beat out The Young and the Restless with four spots vs. three.

The Young and the Restless' Sean Dominic landed just outside the Daytime Confidential Top 20 at No. 21. Ex-Y&R star Eva Marcille slipped into the Top 50 stars we track each month at No. 50. Former The View co-host Nicolle Wallace scored No. 33. DAYS' Stacy Haiduk snuck in at No. 35.

Find out which current and former daytime names and favorites readers were most interested in and earned a spot on the Daytime Confidential Top 20 in April 2021 below!