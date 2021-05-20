Steven Bergman Photography

From Loving and The City to Guiding Light and General Hospital, Laura Wright has graced our screens for three decades. The Daytime Emmy winner spoke to TV Insider and looked back on her incredible daytime career, including the challenge of transitioning from GL for GH.

Over on Guiding Light, Wright played stripper-turned-princess Cassie Layne Winslow. However, Wright made the tough decision to exit GL in 2005. She remembered:

I went to GL and said I will stay with you and we should start negotiating. Everything I asked for – and I didn’t ask for a lot because of the changing climate – was a flat 'no.' That very same day, [then GH executive producer] Jill Farren Phelps called me and said the writers really want you to take over the role of Carly. I said tell them I absolutely will.

She added:

It was the hardest thing I ever had to do because I loved those people. I had my kids there. I loved the character. I had to tell Ellen Wheeler [GL executive producer], which was one of the hardest things I ever had to do. She was asking me are you leaving or not? If so, she had to recast because they had so much story written including Cassie and Josh (Robert Newman). I said, 'I’m leaving' and she said, 'thank you' and hung up the phone.

Wright continued: