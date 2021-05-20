Sherri Shepherd Cast in The Sex Lives of College Girls on HBO Max

Former The View co-host Sherri Shepherd is teaming up with other brilliant comedians to bring the funny. Deadline announced that Shepherd will recur in Mindy Kaling's new comedy series for HBO Max, The Sex Lives of College Girls.

The show centers on roommates and students attending prestigious (and fictional) New England Essex College. Other familiar names attached to the project are MadTV's Nicole Sullivan and The League's Rob Huebel.

EPs include Howard Klein, Kaling, and showrunner Justin Noble; Kaling and Noble co-wrote the first episode. The Sex Lives of College Girls is produced by Kaling International in association with Warner Bros. Television.