Stay the Night on the Set of Coronation Street!

Ever wanted to wander over to Weatherfield, where Coronation Street is set? Well, now you're in luck. Fans of the world's longest-running extant TV soap can now book an Airbnb stay on set, according to The National News.

Corrie viewers can spend the night at a pop-up house billed as an annex of the Rovers Return pub. After all, the famous bar is only right next door! Available for one-night stays starting October 2, guests will get a private set tour and a dinner, served alongside screening of classic Corrie episodes. Oh, and it's only £60 ($84) per night, although the annex lacks bathroom facilities (pop next door for a trip to the loo or a shower).

While set interiors are closed, fans can hit the cobbles on Coronation and Victoria Streets and take selfies to their hearts' content. In doing so, perhaps they'll relive the adventures (and misadventures) of Weatherfield's most famous residents.

Amanda Cupples, Airbnb's general Manager for Northern Europe, stated:

As restrictions begin to ease and Brits plan summer staycations, Airbnb remains committed to helping people find unique and unforgettable travel experiences within the UK. Being the first people ever to stay on the nation’s most loved street is a dream come true for any Corrie fan and a once in a lifetime way to spend time with a friend or family member.

Book your stay here.