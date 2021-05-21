Scott Clifton

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Hope and Liam continue their conversation from the last ELEVENTY days by discussing how they will get past whatever it is that is bugging Liam. He gets weepy describing to her what an inspiration she is to him and how she is his whole life. Hope agrees and reassures him that nothing is going to change.

Liam thinks she will change her mind when she finds out what he did. Hope is starting to get frustrated. She tells him to trust her and tell her what in the almighty hell is going on!

Side Note: “Almighty hell” could possibly be more about my feelings about this scene and less about what Hope actually said.

Liam begins to unravel and tells her about the night they kissed a few weeks back. Hope wants to know what in the name of all that is holy that has to do with ANY OF THE THINGS THEY ARE GOING THROUGH RIGHT NOW!

Side Note: I feel you Hope. For the love . . .

Liam goes on to explain that it was the last night he actually had her. That night was the beginning of the end. She wants him to stop beating around the proverbial bush AND GET ON WITH IT ALREADY!

Liam reminds Hope that he and his dad left together that night. Bill was visiting Brooke and got a little tipsy, so Liam took the wheel. Whilst they were driving in the dark towards Bill’s lair, something happened very quickly. There was blood and a realization that he was responsible . . . for . . . killing Vinny. He hit him with the car. Liam killed Vinny!

