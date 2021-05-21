Caitlin Reilly

TikTok star Caitlin Reilly will pay homage to her father, the late General Hospital actor John Reilly (ex-Sean), on today's episode of GH. The social media maven plays Annie Donely, daughter to Sean, as some of Port Charles' finest pay tribute at the ex-WBS boss' funeral.

Reilly shared how her guest spot came to be, telling Soap Opera Digest:

When I announced on social media that my father had passed, the day after, I believe, Frank Valentini, the executive producer — who’s amazing, by the way; he’s such an incredible guy — announced that GENERAL HOSPITAL was going to do a tribute episode for my dad. A couple months went by and then they reached out to my representation and asked if I wanted to be involved in the tribute show. I immediately said yes because that was something I would love to be involved in. It’s a super-special thing to be a part of. My dad loved being on the show so much and I am just so happy that I got to act with all of his old friends. We had such a fun day, and it was also very emotional and cathartic. It was sort of everything all at once.

She added:

It’s so strange because when their team reached out to me and asked if I wanted to be on the show, I honestly thought that I was just going to be in one scene, that it would be sort of a fun experience for me and I didn’t think anything past that. And then when I spoke to, I believe it was [Associate Casting Director] Lisa Booth, she sort of told me how heavy my involvement would be and the scope of the episode. I was shocked, actually, because I had quite a lot to do.

Reilly learned a lot about her dad from filming the soap, dishing of his co-stars: