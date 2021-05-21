CBS This Morning Moving to ViacomCBS' Times Square Studio

CBS This Morning is heading to a new HQ in Times Square, Deadline shared. The chatfest will broadcast from ViacomCBS' world HQ at 1515 Broadway in New York City, after Variety reported last year that higher-ups at the Eye Network were contemplating moving studios. The show first aired from its Times Square location for a week last year during its election coverage.

According to the network, anchors Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil will have new means to conduct their signature interviews and the new studio will allow them to combine feeds from CBS' various divisions and affiliates. EP Shawna Thomas stated that the show will be in a “more technically advanced studio that has more space, more cameras and more looks," complete with “elements of whimsy" for new graphics, screens, and interview spaces.

CBS News creative director Renee Cullen, complete with support from Jack Morton Worldwide, designed the space. Rick Jefferson, CBS News’ vice president of news operations, oversaw the project.