Elvis is back! Or, more precisely, Elvis "EJ" DiMera is heading back to Salem.

Deadline has confirmed reports that Australian actor Dan Feuerriegel has been cast as EJ DiMera on Days of Our Lives. James Scott previously played EJ as an adult, last appearing in the role in 2014. The casting was first reported by Daytime Confidential.

Executive Producer Ken Corday stated:

EJ has always been an important character to the Salem landscape, and we’re thrilled to have found Dan to bring him back to the canvas.

Ex-Spartacus: Blood and Sand star Feuerriegel added:

I am so excited to bring EJ back to Days of our Lives and to see what flavor I can bring to Salem.

Feuerriegel’s first air date is Wednesday, June 9.