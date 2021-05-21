General Hospital's Dr. Monica Quartermaine (Leslie Charleson) fell for quite a few of Port Charles' eligible bachelors over the years. One special man in the M.D.'s life was Sean Donley, played by the late John Reilly. Charleson fondly looked back on Monica and Sean's love affair and reminisced about Reilly in an interview with Soap Hub.

The actors first met through GH, though they had previously both worked in New York. Charleson remembered:

I hadn’t known John before he came to the show. We had some mutual friends. I just adored him. I got to know him and his family.

In the 1980s, former WSB boss Sean fell for hard-working doc Monica. Of the storyline, Charleson recalled:

We gradually got together. Edward [David Lewis] and Alan [Stuart Damon] planned to fake Alan’s death and then frame Sean and Monica for his murder. Jimmy Lee [Steve Bond] ratted them out. I remember Edward hired Tiffany [Sharon Wyatt] to win Sean away from Monica.

Today's show is a tribute to Reilly. Charleson said of the episode: