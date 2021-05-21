Jeopardy! Ratings Rebound With Guest Host Bill Whitaker

Bill Whitaker

Jeopardy! viewers are liking veteran journalist Bill Whitaker behind the podium. Whitaker guest-hosted the game show from May 3 until 14 and saw ratings spike by 6%. They dipped to an 18-week low when CNN's Anderson Cooper took his turn as host during the previous weeks from April 19 to April 30, Broadcast & Cable reports.

Cooper's stint at hosting were considered the lowest ratings for any of the Sony game show's guest hosts debut, netting a 5.1 rating. Jeopardy! fell out of the top game show slot and fell behind Family Feud, with Cooper's ratings being lower than Dr. Mehmet Oz's 5.2, which were the previous low for the show.