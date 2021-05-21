Judge Judy Reclaims Top Spot in Daytime Syndie Ratings

Judge Judy

Judge Judy isn't the queen of court TV for nothing. The show snagged the daytime syndication lead for the week ending May 9, an improvement of 8%, garnering a 10-week high 5.5 live plus same day national house ratings, according to NextTV

The site reported Nielsen Media Research showed Judge Judy gained her first-place spot among the syndicated shows for the first time since the week ending Dec. 27, 2020. Before then, the long-running show led 15 out of 19 weeks in syndication and tied with Family Feud twice.

 

