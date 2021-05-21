NATAS to Announce "First Wave" of Daytime Emmy Nods Tuesday

Exactly one month from the telecast, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has revealed the Daytime Emmy nominations will be announced on May 28 via the Daytime Emmys official Twitter account. According to the Daytime Emmys' Twitter account, the first batch of nominations will include daytime dramas, game shows, talk shows, and other categories.

NATAS also revealed the nominations in Children's, Animation, Non-Drama Fiction, and other Lifestyle categories will be announced on June 28. The ceremonies to award the winners will be held on July 17 and 18 and be streamed via their website and official app. See the news below.

The 48th Annual Daytime Emmys will air Friday, June 25 at 8 PM EST on CBS.