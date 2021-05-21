Tiffany Haddish on Talk Show Rumors: "Ain't Nobody That Give Those Jobs Talk to Me"

Credit: Girls Trip.

Tiffany Haddish won't be stepping in Ellen DeGeneres' shoes anytime soon. The comic and Kids Say The Darndest Things host squashed rumors she will be taking over once The Ellen DeGeneres Show show ends next season. On a visit to The Breakfast Club morning radio show, Haddish dismissed speculations she would be replacing Degeneres.

Haddish stated:

I haven't commented on it because ain't nobody that give those jobs talk to me about it. The reason I've even been popping up guest hosting Ellen is because she wanted some days off.

Haddish has revealed she has a few more episodes to host but hasn't had any talks with any higher-ups to indicate she would be sliding into DeGeneres' shoes. Haddish quipped:

I don't know if that's grooming me to take over because ain't nobody talk to me about that. Ain't nobody said nothing to me about that.

