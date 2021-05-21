Eric Braeden

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Rey is visiting Chelsea at the institution and they are discussing, I’ll bet you’ll never guess, ADAM! Rey wants to know why and when the walls were closing in, she didn’t reach out for help. Chelsea is frustrated because she didn’t know she needed help. All she could think of was Adam and Sharon.

Side Note: Perhaps Chelsea was singularly focused because ALL OF GENOA CITY IS FOCUSED ON ADAM.

At Chez Newman, Adam and Victor are talking about how insufferable Nicholas is. Adam believes that Faith’s shiny new kidney will quickly lose its luster and Nicholas will return to blaming him for all the world’s ills. No one will ever believe he has turned over a new leaf. Inspiration suddenly hits Victor and he suggests they call their new company Newman Media! They giggle at how mad Victoria will be and both agree to crush all those who dare to get in their way.

