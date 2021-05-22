The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of May 24-28, 2021

Kiara Barnes

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Hope (Annika Noelle) is beside herself after Liam’s (Scott Clifton) confession.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) find out whether their unborn child has a penis or a vagina.

Somebody gets arrested.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) have a "Come to Jesus" moment.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Quinn (Rena Sofer) test the waters of their new reality.

Hope is surprisingly logical when helping Liam figure out what to do.

Bill (Don Diamont) has an epiphany about Liam.

Flo (Katrina Bowden) has a moment of personal reflection.

Shauna (Denise Richards) faces the consequences of her false confession.

Hope goes IN on Bill.

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) starts to put the pieces together.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) causes Carter to stammer when asking about Shauna.

Zoe (Kiara Barnes) is determined to win Carter back.

