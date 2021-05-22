Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of May 24-28, 2021

Eric Martsolf

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Brady (Eric Martsolf) faces the truth about Kristen's (Stacy Haiduk) dirty deeds and breaks it off with her.

Jake (Brandon Barash) and Gabi (Camila Banus) are kissing when Kate (Lauren Koslow) comes around. Luckily for them, she's blind and didn't see a thing . . . or did she?

