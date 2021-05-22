Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of May 24-28, 2021

Chrishell Stause

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) tries his best to find Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin).

Jordan’s (Chrishell Stause) spirit returns to help Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) make an important decision.

Rafe (Galen Gering) has questions for Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) and Samantha Gene (Alison Sweeney).

Belle (Martha Madison) and Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) fret when Claire (Isabel Durant) is nowhere to be found.

Kate’s (Lauren Koslow) condition has Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) nervous.

Dr. Snyder (Michael Leary) blackmails Gwen (Emily O’Brien) to do his bidding.

Claire reaches out to Ben for help.

Rafe and Ava (Tamara Braun) get a lot closer.

Tripp (Lucas Adams) walks in on Kayla and Steve (Stephen Nichols).

Brady (Eric Martsolf) is devastated to learn that Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) has been running amok all over Salem.

Belle offers herself as a sacrifice to save Claire.

Sami finds out that EJ is penniless.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoilers: Shawn Douglas Sets a Trap For Jan Spears

Xander (Paul Telfer) rests his head in a different location.

Kristen is gutted when Brady ends their relationship.

Jan Spears (Heather Lindell) forces Claire to drive her out of town, but Chloe is an unexpected obstacle.

Shawn Douglas and Philip make an unlikely duo.

Kate shares some interesting secrets with Dr. Snyder.

Kate and Lucas share a brief, sweet moment.

Rafe walks in on Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Xander.

Kristen kicks rocks . . . for now.

Jack (Matthew Ashford) does his best to figure out what to do next.

Chad (Billy Flynn) goes IN on Kristen for her deadly shenanigans.

Jan Spears manipulates Chloe to do her bidding.

Xander messes with Nicole.

Paulina (Jackée Harry) returns and makes friends with Marlena (Deidre Hall).

Samantha Gene and Nicole resume their rivalry.