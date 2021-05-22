General Hospital Spoilers for the week of May 24-28, 2021

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

A WSB mystery is afoot.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) and Brando (Johnny Wactor) make a plan.

Britt’s (Kelly Thiebaud) anxiety gets the better of her.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) hires someone to keep watch over Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton).

Carly (Laura Wright) and Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) have a showdown.

Peter (Wes Ramsey) throws Sasha off her game.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) gets ready for baby #3.

Cyrus (Jeff Kober) learns damning information about Sasha from Peter.

“Mike” (Maurice Benard) just doesn’t know what to do with Nina (Cynthia Watros).

Nina continues to court danger with Elijah (Dan White).

Carly pulls Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) to do her bidding.

Elijah gets the goods on Nina.

Brando is DONE.

Maxie’s uncertain situation causes Britt even more anxiety.

Cyrus finds himself on the winning side.

Nina is in trouble y’all.

Valentin lets Peter know that he is watching him.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!