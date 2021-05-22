The Young and the Restless Spoilers for the week of May 24-28 2021

Jacob Aaron Gaines, Bryton James, Christel Khalil Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS

Here are the latest The Young and the Restless spoilers!

Devon/Lily/Moses: The Winters kids (Bryton James, Christel Khalil, and Jacob Aaron Gaines) remember their father Neil (Kristoff St. John) with a walking tour centered on places special to their dad. The citizens of Genoa City will take part in the event. Watch for Victor (Eric Braeden) and Jack (Peter Bergman) to put aside their differences to remember their friend.

Amanda: The legal maverick (Karla Mosley) digs a bit deeper into her family's past and gets some assistance from Victor.

Victor: The Black Knight schemes against Billy (Jason Thompson).

Nick: The Newman playboy (Joshua Morrow) is given an interesting business proposal. Meanwhile, Nick and Summer (Hunter King) have it out over Kyle's (Michael Mealor) connection to Tara (Elizabeth Leiner). Look for the tartlet to stand up to her dad.

Victoria: The Newman heiress (Amelia Heinle) bonds with Ashland (Richard Burgi). Just what will Victor think of their newfound relationship?

Ashland: The corporate magnet attempts to clue Jack in on his estranged wife.

Billy/Lily: The couple take their relationship to another level. Will Victoria approve?

Kyle: The Abbott playboy finally confesses to Jack about his affair with Tara (Elizabeth Leiner). He adds that Harrison is his son. Jack understands why he kept the dalliance a secret, but is upset Kyle washed his hands of his of son.

Kyle informs his dad he wasn't aware of the little guy and only became clued in because of Theo (Tyler Johnson) and Sally's (Courtney Hope) meddling. Look for Kyle to get a DNA test to prove he's Harrison's father.

Abby: The Abbott Newman hybrid (Melissa Ordway) confides in Devon.

Sharon: The therapist/coffeehouse maven (Sharon Case) thanks her daughter Mariah (Camryn Grimes) for a great lesson she learned.

Chelsea: The con artist designer (Melissa Claire Egan) continues with her ruse.

Keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers!