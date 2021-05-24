Annika Noelle, Scott Clifton

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Hope is trying to reason with Liam that turning Vinny into a speed bump was an accident. She is certain he would have done the right thing if he hadn’t passed out. Everything is Bill’s fault.

Liam explains that Bill thought it was his only option and he could have come forward himself. Hope thinks Liam needs to stop running and call the police. He has to clear his conscience. Liam knows that what Hope is saying is the right thing. He can’t keep living with this secret.

Side Note: Neither can we.

Liam starts to break down because the thought of not seeing Hope and the kids for the rest of his life is devastating. Hope doesn’t think he will be sent away forever for an accident - and they don’t know why Vinny was in the middle of the road.

Side Note: FINALLY, someone is asking why Vinny might have been in the middle of the road!

Just as Liam is heading out to confess, Bill walks in. He is not happy. He can’t believe Liam told Hope about their secret. Bill and Hope go at each other hardcore. Liam says he’s going to the police, and Bill jerks a knot in his head and tells him he will be keeping quiet.

Will Liam grow a backbone? Will Hope keep the backbone she just showed when going toe to toe with Bill? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

