Bryton James (Devon) will soon be seeing a familiar face on The Young and the Restless. Entertainment Weekly reports that Telma Hopkins, who played Rachel Crawford, mom to James' character Richie on Family Matters, is set to appear on the CBS soap.

Hopkins will play Denise Tolliver, a private detective who reveals some surprising info about the past of Devon's current love, Amanda (Mishael Morgan). The actress will appear for multiple episodes, starting June 1.

Besides Family Matters, Hopkins has starred on TV (Half & Half, Are We There Yet?) and in films (the Trancers franchise). A vocalist, she has sung with the likes of Marvin Gaye.

Of the reunion, Hopkins told EW:

It is kind of like coming home. It is full circle. I don't feel I have ever lost touch with him but certainly it is nice to look across a room and see that smiling face that I am so used to. It feels like home, like family, like Family Matters.

James dished:

Acting felt effortless and comfortable when we stepped on the stage together. When the scene started we had to act like we didn't know each other but it has reminded me and made me feel really grateful about how long I have been able to do this because Telma is one of the reasons that I have enjoyed it for 30 years. To step on my first stage with her and have Telma be the one to make me feel so comfortable and at home back then, it is very special.

The actor shared on Instagram: