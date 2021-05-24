Days of Our Lives is getting a visit from a ghostly presence this week: namely, Ben's (Robert Scott Wilson) deceased sister Jordan (Chrishell Stause). Actress-turned-reality star Stause spoke to Soap Opera Digest about what brings Jordan back to Salem and whether she'd come back for a longer stint.

Of Jordan's return, the brunette star shared:

The show approached me, asking if I’d be up to do this and my answer to them is always, ‘Absolutely, yes.' First of all, I love working with Rob [Scott Wilson, Ben] so much; it’s always such a pleasure. I really enjoy the people that work there and the story. I mean, how much more fun could you have? I’m playing Ben’s guilty conscience. As someone who grew up dreaming about being on a soap, this is a really full-fledged wish list of things that are so fun to do in soaps, so I just had a lot of fun with it and it was great to see everybody.

Coming back to daytime after two years away wasn't too hard of a challenge. She dished:

I think in the beginning, I have to spend a little more time memorizing. The words take a little longer to get into my head. Other than that, as far as when I’m actually on the set, for me, it’s my first love. It’s like riding a bike. I get so excited; it’s very creatively stimulating. I love it. I absolutely love it.

Would Stause consider another return to DAYS? She answered: